Amar Singh a renowned politician who was the former Samajwadi Party general secretary and a member of Parliament has died. The news of his death was reported late on Saturday afternoon.

Amar Singh passes away

The 64-year-old politician was being treated in Singapore for the past 6 months and reports said he has also undergone a kidney transplant. The news of the leader's death has shocked the political circle in India. He is survived by his wife Pankaja and children, two twin daughters.

Just a day ago, it was reported that the politician had been undergoing treatment and was in critical condition. Doctors had said he was in the ICU, Mumbai Mirror had reported on Friday. However, this wasn't the first time Amar Singh faced kidney issues. In 2013, the politician had undergone a surgery in Dubai from which he had recovered.

Amar Singh had a long-standing association with the Samajwadi Party which came to an end in 2017. The member of the Rajya Sabha, despite being ill has been active on social media so far. What came as a surprised to many was the news of his death just as the politician shared tweets just two hours before the news broke.

Many are sharing his last tweets as a tribute. Several political leaders including Nitin Gadkari also tweeted about his demise. Further details on the politician's death are awaited and will be published when received.