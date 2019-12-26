The former House of Cards star Kevin Spacey has released a Christmas-themed video in which he seems to reprise his character Frank Underwood and encourages his viewers to kill their critics with kindness.

The Oscar-winning actor was disgraced after being accused of sexual misconduct and was eventually fired by Netflix from House of Cards.

Kevin Spacey has now taken to YouTube to share a minute-long video on Christmas Eve and everyone is wondering what exactly is he trying to convey.

"You didn't really think I was going to miss the opportunity to wish you a Merry Christmas, did you?" the 60-year-old Kevin Spacey asks in the video. Since it is the festival season, he chose to sport a festive jumper and is sitting in front of a fireplace.

"It's been a pretty good year and I'm grateful to have my health back. In light of that, I've made some changes in my life and I'd like to invite you to join me," he continues.

Speaking like his House of Cards character Frank Underwood, Kevin Spacey says, "As we walk into 2020, I want to cast my vote for more good in this world."

"The next time someone does something you don't like, you can go on the attack. But you can also hold your fire and do the unexpected – you can kill them with kindness."

Kevin Spacey's Christmas video:

This year's video marks the second consecutive year that Kevin Spacey has appeared in a Christmas video as Frank Underwood.

Last year, he claimed that everyone will know the full truth, which many believed he is referring to the sexual assault allegations made against him.

"All this presumption made for such an unsatisfying ending, and to think it could have been such a memorable send-off," Kevin Spacey said in last year's video. "But you wouldn't believe the worst without evidence, would you? You wouldn't rush to judgment without facts, would you?"

After the sexual misconduct allegations, Kevin Spacey has been absent from the entertainment world. He was supposed to reprise his role in the last season of House of Cards but was eventually fired by Netflix.