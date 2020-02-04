Kareena and Karisma Kapoor's cousin Armaan Jain's wedding was a star-studded event. In that case, how could the Kapoor sisters miss the grand family function? Kareena, Karisma along with their kids were seen having a gala time and were entirely in the 'baaraati' mode.

Kareena's munchkin little Tim with daddy Saif and aunt Karisma was seen grooving on songs at his mamu's wedding.

Take a look at the viral video:

Armaan Jain popped the question to his long-time girlfriend Anissa at an intimate get-together in July, last year. Armaan Jain's cousin Karisma Kapoor was the first one to congratulate the couple on Instagram - she shared a few glimpses on her Instagram stories and she wrote: "Congratulations to my favourite cuties."

The wedding was attended by Amitabh Bachchan and wife Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya. We also spotted Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria who is rumoured to be dating Armaan's brother Adar Jain, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, and many other B-town stars. Veteran actress Dimple Kapadia's daughter and author Twinkle Khanna was also a part of the glamorous evening.

Armaan Jain, the son of Reema Jain (Rishi and Randhir Kapoor's sister) and Manoj Jain made his Bollywood debut with the 2014 film 'Lekar Hum Deewana Dil, which did not fare well at the box office.