After Kangana Ranaut's sister, Rangoli Chandel's Twitter account was suspended and a police complaint was lodged against rangoli for spreading communal hatred amid this tense situation, sister Kangana Ranaut came to Rangoli's recuse and posted a video on her Twitter account.

The actor's video mentions some important detailing of the incident that led to her sister's account suspension. The actress said:

My sister Rangoli didn't mean to hurt anyone's sentiments, she said the people who are attacking doctors and police should be shot dead.

Kangana gits back at Sussanne Khan's sister Farah Ali Khan

Farah Ali Khan who is Sussanne Khan's sister said that Rangoli spoke about Muslim genocide. I would like to say, that if there is any tweet that says that my sister has said about Muslim genocide then I and Rangoli would like to apologise. Rangoli bever targetted any Muslim or said anything against them.

Kangana on demolishingTwitter

The platform can call RSS and the government terrorist and is scared to call real terrorists as terrorists, such social media platforms should be banned. We should start something of our own.

On Babita Phogat

She further spoke about the video of Babita Phogat that's she saw and appealed to the government to give her security and mentioned that people who fight for themselves aren't wrong.

Lastly, Kangana ended the video by saying, Happy lockdown.

Check her entire video here:

For the unversed, On Wednesday, Rangoli had posted a tweet saying, "A Jamaati dies of corona...when police went to check their families they were attacked and killed, secular media," she wrote. Chandel further added, "...make these mullas + secular media stand in a line and shoot them dead... f***k history, they may call us Nazis (but) who cares. Life is more important than fake image".

My reporting to @twitter @TwitterIndia and @jack against Rangoli Chandels tweet was NOT personal. She can say whatever she wants against me or my fly. I reported her bec she called out on killing “Mullahs & liberal media” &compared herself to the NAZIS.

Contd 1(Next tweet) — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 17, 2020

Her tweet met with severe backlash. While filmmaker Reema Kagti had tagged the Mumbai Police, urging action against one of Rangoli's posts, Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali among other celebs reported the tweet.

Twitter took note of the deeply communal and Islamophobic tweet and suspended her account indefinitely.

Contd 1 - There are many here who hate people for their ideologies and beliefs & if that makes them feel better abt theme selves so be it, but if you call out to KILL anyone bec of their religion, race, caste, creed, etc then I WILL report you. ..Contd2 — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 17, 2020

Opening up about reporting the tweet, Farah Khan Ali media

Contd -2 I dont care if you’re pro/anti Cong /BJP , or if you’re pro/anti Hindus/Muslims. As long as you DONT call for a MASS KILLING in the name of GENOCIDE, you can continue to spew venom.

Hatred and Bigotry will get you nowhere except in trouble someday. Learn to love ???. — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 17, 2020

After I reported it, she got blocked. She is entitled to her views but she keeps attacking people saying horrible things. But that doesn't make everything she says true," adding, "I only reported her (Rangoli's) tweet, and I know she spreads venom all the time against Muslims, I don't know why.

She also tweeted a screenshot of Rangoli's suspended account and wrote, "Thank you @Twitter @TwitterIndia @jack for suspending this account. I reported this because she targeted a specific community and called for them to be shot along with liberal media and compared herself to the Nazis."

Contd 3.-Expecting me to report every1 out here who is spewing hatred is NOT my job. It will take months as we have Hatred as a virus in our soc spreading faster than corona virus. Point out verified accounts that ask 4 mass killings of a particular community & I will report them — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 17, 2020

"There is an equal number of both good & bad ppl from ALL religions. To condemn all over the actions of some or wish them ALL dead is EVIL & VILE. No one should be killed in the name of religion. And those that call out for that killing should be taken to task whoever it may be," Farah wrote in a tweet.

After her account was suspended, Rangoli issued a statement, saying, "Twitter is an American platform absolutely biased and anti-India, you can make fun of Hindu Gods call Prime Minister and Home Minister terrorists but if you say anything about people pelting stones on health workers and Police forces they suspend your account, I have no desire of empowering any such platforms with my perspective and honest opinions, so I am not reviving my account, I was my sister's spokesperson now watch out for her direct interviews, she is a huge star she has many ways of reaching out, a biased platform can be easily avoided... (sic)"