Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel, who is known for spewing venom on Twitter, had a bad Thursday morning.

Reema Kagti, Kubbra Sait and Farah Khan Ali had complained to Twitter and Mumbai Police to suspend her account and take action against her for spreading communal hatred. Her account was eventually suspended by Twitter. But Rangoli didn't stop there, she has now hit back at Twitter for suspending her account.

Kangana's sister released an official statement in which she called Twitter biased and anti-India. She also vowed never to revive her account saying that she will stay away from the microblogging site.

Her statement read as:

Twitter is an American platform absolutely biased and anti-India, you can make fun of Hindu Gods call Prime Minister and Home Minister terrorists but if you say anything about people pelting stones on health workers and Police forces they suspend your account, I have no desire of empowering any such platforms with my perspective and honest opinions, so I am not reviving my account, I was my sister's spokesperson now watch out for her direct interviews, she is a huge star she has many ways of reaching out, a biased platform can be easily avoided.

Check out the screenshot of Rangoli's now-suspended Twitter account below:

Thank you @Twitter @TwitterIndia @jack for suspending this account. I reported this because she targeted a specific community and called for them to be shot along with liberal media and compared herself to the Nazis. ??? . pic.twitter.com/lJ3u6btyOm — Farah Khan (@FarahKhanAli) April 16, 2020

For the unversed, Rangoli has always been a controversial figure on social media. She often trolled other celebs as well as got trolled in return for her remarks. However, yesterday she tweeted strongly about the pelting of stones on health workers in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. Many netizens including a number of celebs found her tweets highly offensive and communal in nature and appealed to social media for the suspension of her account.