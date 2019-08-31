OnePlus inaugurated its first research and development (R&D) centre in Hyderabad on August 27. The inauguration event for OnePlus had K. T. Rama Rao (KTR), former minister of Telangana as a chief guest. Taking his turn on the dais Rama Rao appealed Pete Lau, the OnePlus CEO, and Vikas Agarwal, OnePlus India general manager, to invest in Hyderabad to set up their manufacturing units, which is currently in Noida.

Rama Rao claiming himself to be a good salesman, quoted Lau about his favourite Indian dish being dosa and said that Hyderabad makes the best dosas as compared to Delhi and Bengaluru. He even went forward promising Lau that he will make the food less spicy for him if he lays down his manufacturing base in Hyderabad.

Citing reasons of diminishing space in metros like Delhi, Rao lured OnePlus to plan their manufacturing base in Hyderabad. Welcoming OnePlus to Hyderabad, he put forward his seriousness in asking Lau to invest in the city.

Rama Rao continued selling his ideas by giving both OnePlus leaders reasons to expand their company in Hyderabad. Quoting OnePlus' tagline he urged the CEO to not settle in any other place other than Hyderabad, which would provide them with the best cuisine, including the famous Hyderabadi biryani, space for expansion and massively well trained and educated employees for their company and manufacturing units.

However, OnePlus has acquired 5-floors in a multi-storey tech park as its R&D centre in Hyderabad. The company claims that the R&D centre will become the world's largest within three years and OnePlus has plans of investing around Rs 1,000 crore in it.

The OnePlus family also has plans to set up the world's largest experience centre in India. Although it already has an experience centre in Pune, The company is still on counts to find the best place to set up its manufacturing units experience centre together in a city.

Considering Pete Lau's interest in Hyderabad and in-depth talks with the minister, OnePlus might settle down with Hyderabad as a base for his future ventures. Be it the love for dosa and biryani or the ease of working with the state government and having opportunities like hunting for fresh talent and ample real estate, OnePlus might actually benefit from KTR's pitch.