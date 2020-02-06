Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's much-hyped Valentine's Day wedding on sets of Indian Idol 11 has left fans wondering if it's going to be for real or a publicity gimmick.

To add to this, the bride and groom-to-be also celebrated their bachelorette party on Indian Idol 11 stage recently. Not just that, Neha and Aditya also flew down to Goa to shoot for a music video titled Goa Beach for Neha's brother Tony Kakkar.

And now, Tony has announced on social media that Neha's wedding that is to happen on February 14. In the video, Tony says that this will be his sister's last single song before marrying Aditya.

Although, the short clip was more of song promotion than a wedding announcement, the news will further leave fans super excited.

How Neha-Aditya's marriage rumours started

For the unversed, although the Indian Idol 11 host Aditya has always been flirting with judge Neha, things took a serious turn after father Udit Narayan's arrival on show and expressing his willingness to see Neha as his daughter-in-law.

Besides senior Narayan's desire to bring Neha into his family, the Kakkar family also gave their approval to the union on the same stage.

Soon after, Aditya announced that he would be getting married to Neha on Valentine's Day, the channel had come up with a wedding card that reads, 'Aditya weds Neha, 14th Feb 2020'. Since then, fans have been anticipating to see Neha and Aditya tying the knot for real.

Not just that, the recent episode of the singing reality show saw bride-to-be Neha receiving a special gift - a red shagun ka dupatta - from singer Kumar Sanu. Sanu presented her the special gift on behalf of the Narayan family.

Papa Udit about Neha

"Neha Kakkar is a very sweet girl. She sings very beautifully. I like Neha very much. Not only just me, but people also like her. I really like her and she has made a name for herself in the industry."

"I also keep listening to her songs. Both of them (Aditya-Neha) are also pairing up, but the rest is unknown to me."

"All this news is going on TV, but if they get married, I would love to see a female singer joining my family," Navbharat Times recently quoted father Udit Narayan as saying."

Check out the video: