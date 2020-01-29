Even as rumours of Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan wedding on Valentine's Day (February 14) continue to make the news, the latest buzz is that the latter will soon be celebrating his bachelor's party that too with none other than another bachelor Kartik Aaryan.

According to a report in IWMBuzz, the party will be held on the Indian Idol 11 sets and will be aired the upcoming weekend.

In fact, the report also said that the bachelor party, which was shot recently, was held in style. Neha and Aditya's wedding has been the most talked about topic for the past couple of weeks.

Interestingly, after Aditya announced that he would be getting married to Neha on Valentine's Day, the channel had come up with a wedding card that reads, 'Aditya weds Neha, 14th Feb 2020'.

Not just that, the upcoming episode of the singing reality show will see singer Kumar Sanu presenting a special gift to bride-to-be Neha - a red shagun ka dupatta - from the Narayan family, besides entertaining the audience with his melodious numbers.

How Neha-Aditya marriage rumours started

For the unversed, although the Indian Idol 11 host Aditya has always been flirting with judge Neha, things took a serious turn after father Udit Narayan's arrival on show and expressing his willingness to see Neha as his daughter-in-law.

Besides senior Narayan's desire to bring Neha into his family, the Kakkar family also gave their approval to the union on the same stage.

Since then, fans have been anticipating to see Neha and Aditya tying the knot for real.

Papa Udit about Neha

"Neha Kakkar is a very sweet girl. She sings very beautifully. I like Neha very much. Not only just me, but people also like her. I really like her and she has made a name for herself in the industry."

"I also keep listening to her songs. Both of them (Aditya-Neha) are also pairing up, but the rest is unknown to me."

"All this news is going on TV, but if they get married, I would love to see a female singer joining my family," Navbharat Times recently quoted father Udit Narayan as saying."