A top scientist, P Kunhikrishnan, Director of U R Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru, has enthralled the internet by playing the flute at the end of a meeting of Parliamentary Standing Committee at ISRO. A video of the official playing the evergreen Vatapi Ganapatim Bhaje on flute has become an internet rage with more than 28,000 views. ISRO Chief K Sivan, who was present at the meeting, is also seen in the video.

The video of the flute performance was shared on Twitter by Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh, who is a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee ended it's last meeting at ISRO with a flute performance by the Director of its Satellite Centre in Bengaluru, P. Kunhikrishnan, who is also a professional flute player! He played the evergreen Vatapi Ganapatim Bhaje. Sharing a snippet. pic.twitter.com/AkwwPh9oZY — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) December 29, 2019

The netizens also applauded the ISRO official for his talent, one said, "Awesome..this is what makes us feel great about these scientists apart from the scientific achievements..kudos. Also, this is the learning for upcoming talents at ISRO to take this institution to new heights," a netizen said.