A very embarrassing video has surfaced of an Indian family caught stealing hotel accessories at a resort in Bali in Indonesia. The family was left red-faced when they were forced to open their baggage and show the contents to the staff.

This family was caught stealing hotel accessories. Such an embarrassment for India.



Each of us carrying an #IndianPassport must remember that we are ambassadors of the nation and behave accordingly.



India must start cancelling passports of people who erode our credibility. pic.twitter.com/unY7DqWoSr — Hemanth (@hemanthpmc) July 27, 2019

The video shows the family trying to get out of the situation by saying that they will pay for everything they stole, including towels, decorative pieces, and electronic gadgets from their hotel rooms.

"We are really very sorry. This is a family tour. We will pay you. Please let us go because we have to catch our flight," a woman was heard saying. However, the resort staff did not take any money from the guests. They said, "I know you have a lot of money but this is no respect."

The incident first came to light when a Twitter user posted the video on the micro-blogging site writing, "Such an embarrassment for India. Each of us carrying an #IndianPassport must remember that we are ambassadors of the nation and behave accordingly. India must start cancelling passports of people who erode our credibility."

The Twitter user, Hemanth, added, "I understand this happened in #Bali. Having lived in Indonesia & visited Bali, I can personally vouch for Indonesians being the gentlest, most respectful people I have met. They hold India & Indians in very high esteem & its gut-wrenching to see us in such a compromised position."

The tweet received over 3,000 retweets and 5,000 likes. Many Twitter users called out the family asking why they would disgrace the name of the country. Others said that this is not an isolated incident and another Indian family was also caught in a similar situation recently.