A horrifying incident hit KGF government hospital in Karnataka's Kolar district when a pregnant woman in labour was denied a bed and made to wait for four hours, which resulted in her miscarrying the baby.

A video of the incident went viral where the woman was seen lying on the corridor floor, writhing in pain and when no doctor attended to her, she was taken to RL Jalappa Hospital, a private hospital where she was treated. However, the baby did not survive.

The video also showed deserted corridors with no doctor or patient in the vicinity.

Absolutely appalling incident in Kolar: shocking video of woman writhing in labor pain, hospital staff and doctors remain apathetic as she was made to wait for 4 hours!! pic.twitter.com/q7gWC9CNfn — Nimi (@nimeshika_j) May 29, 2019

The sequence of events began on Tuesday mid-morning when 22-year-old Sameena began having contractions and was rushed to the KGF government hospital. Her husband Riyaz and two other relatives also accompanied her.

At RL Jalappa Hospital, the doctors said that they could save her life but the baby could not be saved.

It is not known currently if Sameena and her family want to file a complaint against the KGF Government Hospital. The News Minute reports that her relatives have demanded action against the hospital authorities as well as the district health officer.

Dr Shivakumar, at the government hospital, was suspended. He was the doctor on call while Sameena was waiting for treatment.