Hum Hindu founder, Ajay Gautam, received a lot of criticism on Twitter after he appeared to have covered his eyes on television to avoid seeing a Muslim anchor.

Gautam had started Hum Hindu in 2015 and the organization is renowned for its right-wing ideology. It's sole objective is "of complete Swaraj, absolute Hindu Rashtra" as described on the website. The site also mentioned that they were against the politics of Muslim appeasement.

The incident in question took place when Gautam appeared as a panelist for a debate on News24TV channel to discuss the controversial Zomato incident. When he saw the anchor, whose name is Khalid, he closed his eyes and refused to see him by closing his eyes on live television.

The moderator on the show told Khalid not to worry about Gautam and encouraged him to go on.

News24's editor-in-chief, Anurradha Prasad expressed how horrified she was at the incident and put out a statement saying that the news channel will not be inviting Gautam on their channel ever again.

She tweeted, "we at the newsroom of @news24tvchannel are in shock at the inappropriate & condemnable behaviour of Mr Ajay Gautam. Ethics of journalism do not allow to give platform to such devisive voices & gestures @news24tvchannel has decided not to invite Mr Ajay Gautam to its studio."

The irony of the situation was that he came to talk about the bigotry of a Zomato customer who wanted to cancel an order because his delivery executive was a Muslim while Gautam literally covered his eyes to avoid seeing a Muslim anchor.

When the customer took to Twitter to mention the food delivery app's failure to refund his money, Zomato clapped back saying, "Food doesn't have a religion. Food is religion."

The clip of Gautam covering his eyes went viral on social media and Twitterati had quite a lot to say about it.

Why was it even allowed to be aired ...it was a criminal act .... — प्रियंका (@pandey_priyanka) August 1, 2019

Hindu leader Ajay Gautam was on a debate show & covered his eyes so he didn't have to see Khalid, a Muslim news presenter.



This is NOT SATIRE!



This is the state of national TV in #India in 2019. pic.twitter.com/lxqYzhxjMu — omer (@intellectroll) August 1, 2019

Do you call this people for publicity coz I guess it's promotion of this sick behavior...such bigots just want attention n unfortunately we are giving them ... — Mehar Unissa (آشیِ) (@UnissaMehar) August 1, 2019

The whole World and the Global media laughs at these Saffron chimps and daily they resort to new antics. Dub maro — ਬਲੌਸਮ ਕੌਰ (@Blossom46693349) August 1, 2019

Shame, you should be blacklisted from all channels. Raw hate hits the studio, time to hit back.#BoycottBigot — Jaini /উজ্জয়িনী/ اجینی (@IchbinUjjaini) August 1, 2019