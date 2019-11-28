A rib-tickling video of a reported Lazos Mantikos being chased by a pig on live TV has taken the internet by storm. A reporter for ANT1 TV's show Good Morning Greece was reporting on flood damage in Kineta town. As Mantikos was attempting to complete his report on camera a pig chased him relentlessly. The video garnered over 1.3 lakh views on Twitter, along with amusing comments.

Watch the video here:

According to CNN's translation, Mantikos was heard addressing studio anchor Giorgos Papadakis, according to a translation by CNN. saying, "Good morning, we have an issue. Giorgos can you hear me. We have a pig here that has been chasing us since this morning ... folks sorry I can't stand because it's biting me."

In the studio, Mantikos' colleagues laughed out loud as they couldn't resist cracking jokes. Anchor Giorgos Papadakis said, "Lazos, because it's a tragic issue and we are counting our wounds in Kineta, try and work things out with the female pig."