After ISRO lost touch with the Chandrayaan-2's Moon lander Vikram minutes before its landing on the Moon's surface, the space agency's chief K Sivan broke down while meeting PM Modi. In a video that went viral, PM Modi was seen consoling Sivan with a heartfelt hug.

PM Modi, who had flown down to Bengaluru to see the Lander's descent on the Moon, addressed the media after the Moon mission failed. India would have been the fourth country in the world to have soft-landed on the Moon after the United States, Russia and China.

Addressing the scientists at ISRO, PM Modi said, "Our determination to touch moon has become even stronger and the best is yet to come."

The Prime minister addressed the scientists from the space agency headquarters for thirty minutes. In his speech, he said, "In our glorious history, we have faced moments that may have slowed us but they have never crushed our spirit. We have bounced back again and gone on to do spectacular things. This is why our civilisation stands tall."

PM Modi added, "As important as the final result is the journey and the effort. I can proudly say that the effort was worth it and so was the journey. Our team worked hard, travelled far and those teachings will always remain with us. The learnings from today will make us stronger and better."

Top political leaders, actors, and celebrities also lauded Sivan's and the ISRO's efforts, encouraging him to go on to achieve greater heights.

This does not tantamount to failure. In Research and Development there will be a learning curve. This, is that precious learning moment. We will soon be on the Moon, Thanks to #ISRO. The Nation believes and applauds ISRO. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) September 7, 2019

We are proud of India and its scientists today. Chandrayaan-2 saw some challenges last minute but the courage and hard work you have shown are historical. Knowing Prime Minister @narendramodi, I have no doubt he and his ISRO team will make it happen one day. — PM Bhutan (@PMBhutan) September 7, 2019