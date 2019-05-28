In a first-of-its-kind feat, a head constable from Hubli-Dharwad Police transformed his fibre lathi into a flute. A video shared on Twitter has now gone viral.

Bhaskar Rao, the Additional Director General of Police, had shared the video of Chandrakant Hutgi playing his 'lathi-flute', appreciating him on Tuesday.

Chandrakant Hutgi, Head Constable from Hubli Rural Police station has converted his Deadly Fiber Lathi into a Musical Instrument... we are proud of him... pic.twitter.com/gyZWhk1lkb — Bhaskar Rao IPS (@deepolice12) May 28, 2019

Chandrakant Hutgi is currently deployed to execute court warrants.

While music produced out of trash, like Dharavi's rag-picking children producing melodies out of the trash they collect and vegetables, like an eight-foot-long bottle gourd that can produce music, had earlier gained traction, Hutgi's use of his lathi is an innovation.