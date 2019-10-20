The Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) is underway in Australia and the fireworks have started on field. However, something very interesting happened after one of the matches, involving Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades, finished in the hometown of the former team. As the side posed for a group photograph, a very interesting man came out and stood before the team.

This man was Tayler McKechnie, boyfriend of Striker's leg-spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington. The leggie was stunned on seeing her beau on the field but more surprise was in store for her. As her teammates cheered, Wellington went up to her boyfriend and he knelt down to make a marriage proposal.

The entire squad of the Adelaide team were erupting with joy. Amanda didn't disappoint the young man and accepted his proposal.

The 22-years old leg-spinner has played one Test and 12 ODIs for Australia as well as 8 T20Is too. In the match preceding the dramatic event, she didn't have much success as her four overs yielded 28 runs and no wickets. It won't matter in the end as the day would be remembered for something far more important than a solitary match of WBBL.

Watch the video here: