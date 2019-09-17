The Defense Research Development Organisation's unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crashed in the Chitradurga district at 6 am on Tuesday (September 17) morning.

No injuries have been reported in the drone crash incident.

As the drone crashed in a field near Jodichikkenahalli, many villagers in the area were alarmed by the loud noise early in the morning.

"It's a Rustom-2 UAV from DRDO. Test trials were being conducted and it failed and fell in the open field. People were curious as to what it was and they gathered. We have cordoned off the area now and police are at the spot," Arun K, Chitradurga's Superintendent of Police was quoted as saying by reports.

The drone is said to have come from DRDO's outdoor testing area pretty close to the scene of crash. It is known as the Challakere Aeronautical Test Range (ATR). This is a testing facility for manned and unmanned aircraft.

Rustom 2 is said to be a Medium-Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) and will partake in surveillance for the Indian Army.