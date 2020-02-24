Mahesh Babu is known for his wit and humour. The actor, often makes people around him laugh with his spontaneity. During the promotions of Sarileru Neekevvaru, he spoke a lot about the funny moments that happened on the sets and pulled the leg of actors Rashmika Mandanna, Sangeetha and others.

The other day, Mahesh got papped by paparazzi at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, by Kamlesh Anand, the popular photographer who spends day and night at the airport to capture the looks of artistes who come to the city and leave.

The minute Mahesh was spotted, Kamlesh began clicking his photos back to back, and shot a video too. Mahesh asked Kamlesh to stop clicking his pics, but the latter did not listen.

Don't you get bored being here every day and clicking everybody's pics

The second time, Mahesh got angry, but keep the conversation lighter, he said, "Please stop for a minute. Now tell me, don't you get bored being here every day and clicking everybody's pics." Kamlesh replied, "Sir I just came." People around Mahesh were also seen laughing with what the actor said.

This is not the first time the actor has stopped the paparazzi from clicking him. Also, not many know that Mahesh doesn't like being clicked too much. He doesn't pose for any stills while she is shooting for the film. That is why most of his pics are candid only.

When he is giving interviews, photographers cannot click his pics while he is in the middle of the interviews, and photographers should be informed of this. Not many know that the actor throws tantrums on media. Also, his answers are pretty sarcastic.