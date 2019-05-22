In a gruesome attack, unidentified assailants attacked National Schedule Caste Parirakshan Samiti president Karne Srisailam while he was addressing a press conference at the Press Club in Hyderabad on Tuesday, May 21.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH: National SC Reservation Parirakshana Samithi president, Karne Srisailam, attacked during a press conference at Press Club in Hyderabad yesterday. He was speaking on irregularities in Gurukul Pathshala (residential schools for SC/ST in Telangana) pic.twitter.com/e0brXDe1Tt — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2019

While addressing a press meet, Srisailam was speaking on the irregularities going on in gurukuls and social welfare residential schools in Telangana when he was allegedly thrashed by a PhD student from Osmania University, identified as Alexander. It has been reported that ten unidentified miscreants infiltrated into the Press Club and started attacking Srisailam with media logos and chairs.

According to Panjagutta police, Alexander and his associates alleged that they were attacked by Srisailam's followers.

A complaint was lodged by Press Club of Hyderabad manager P Vijay Kumar with the Panjagutta police following which an FIR has been registered. An investigation is underway.