Bollywood actors often face the biggest trait of their stardom when they step out in public. Many a time, they come across their crazy fans who tend to cross their limits and the same thing happened with Nawazuddin Siddiqui when he was shooting for his upcoming film Raat Akeli Hai in Kanpur.

According to The Times Of India, the incident took place on Sunday in Kotwali where Nawazuddin was supposed to shoot a few portions of the film. A huge crowd had gathered to catch a glimpse of the actor at the shoot location. However, a man, somehow, made his way through the bouncers and the policemen to Nawazuddin, wrapped his arm around his neck, dragged him backwards to click a selfie with him on his phone.

But the policemen, who were surrounding the actor, managed to nab the man and took him away from the shoot location. Take a look.

In the movie, Nawazuddin will be seen playing the role of a cop in UP who will be investigating a murder case. The movie is being directed by debutant director Honey Trehan. It also stars actor-director Tigmanshu Dhulia playing a senior Superintendent of Police.