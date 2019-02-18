The trailer of award-winning director Ritesh Batra's next Photograph starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra is out.

The trailer showcases a story of a struggling street photographer in Mumbai, pressured to marry by his grandmother, convinces a shy stranger to pose as his fiancée. The pair develops a connection that transforms them in ways they could not expect.

Photograph recently received huge appreciation at the reputable Berlin Film Festival. The movie was also premiered at the Sundance Fim Festival.

The film presents an unusual pairing of Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sanya Malhotra, intriguing the audience to witness the refreshing chemistry. Nawazuddin who has given the industry some characters which will live on forever is set to deliver yet another interesting performance.

Written and directed by Ritesh Batra, Photograph is presented by Amazon Studious in association with The Match Factory and is slated to release in India on 15th March 2019.

Watch the trailer here: