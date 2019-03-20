Hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's blog post on Wednesday, March 20, in which he wrote that the people of India voted for "honesty over dynasty" and "vikas over vote-bank politics" in the 2014 general elections, Congress leader Tariq Anwar lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comments on dynastic politics. In his latest blog today, PM Modi accused Congress of indulging in dynastic politics.

"A person who does not have a progeny cannot take the legacy of the dynasty forward. In every corner of the world, be it any profession, legacy is taken forward by the people. Modi Ji does not have a successor in the family, which is why he is making such comments," Anwar told a news agency.

#WATCH Tariq Anwar, Congress on PM Modi's tweet, says, "Narendra Modi Ji is saying this as he does not come from a dynasty. How can one who who does not come from a dynasty say this? Tell me one profession where dynasty is not encouraged." pic.twitter.com/HHtjwXD12Z — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2019

"The biggest casualty of dynastic politics are institutions. From the press to Parliament, from soldiers to free speech, from the Constitution to the courts, nothing is spared," the PM wrote in his blog.

With fewer than ten weeks left until India's next national government is announced, both the BJP and the Congress have intensified their attack on each other with the BJP often accusing the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress of promoting the Nehru-Gandhi family within the party. Also, intensifying its attack on the Congress party, PM Modi said the BJP-led NDA government has been working for "India first" instead of "family first".

"Dynastic parties have never been comfortable with a free and vibrant press. No wonder, the very first Constitutional Amendment brought in by the Congress government sought to curtail free speech. Speaking truth to power, which is the hallmark of a free press was seen as vulgar and indecent," the Prime Minister added.