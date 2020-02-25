Recently Chris Hemsworth managed to get the attention of Indian fans with a rendition of an SRK dialogue from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, the 1995 film. It's safe to say, the fans are not going to get over it any time soon. As Chris Hemsworth gears up to take Netflix by storm, moments like these on the sets of Extraction are mounting the excitement surrounding the original.

Rudhraksh Jaiswal who will be seen opposite Hemsworth in Extraction taught and ensured the actor repeated the dialogue. uploading it to Instagram much to the fans' delight. The film will go on floors in April 2020.

Chris Hemsworth has an SRK moment

Perhaps, even Chris Hemsworth didn't know what saying the dialogue could do as far as India is concerned. In a video uploaded by the young actor Rudhraksh Jaiswal, Hemsworth is seen humoring him as he asks him to say a dialogue from DDLJ in between the shoot. Not just any dialogue, Hemsworth says, "Bade Bade shehron mein aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hain." The video has since gone viral. After saying the dialogue the Avengers' actor exclaims that his Hindi might be better than his Spanish.

Watch the video here:

Not just Hemsworth, even Donald Trump had made a DDLJ reference, there are some Bollywood staples that will never lose their sheen.

Chris Hemsworth to be seen in Extraction

Extraction will be director Sam Hargrave's debut venture starring Chris Hemsworth alongside Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi and Rudhraksh Jaiswal in pivotal roles. The Netflix original follows a black mercenary on his deadliest extraction yet. In the film, Rudhraksh will be playing a kidnapped boy rescued by Hemsworth. The film was initially titled, 'Dhaka' but that was changed. That's not all, to promote the film, Hemsworth will be coming to India on March 16th.