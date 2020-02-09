A heartbreaking video of a nurse working at a hospital for coronavirus patients in China's Henan Province and giving an air hug to her crying daughter is going viral on the internet and people are getting emotional as well.

The video was tweeted by Chinese state media outlet Xinhua News with the caption: "A Chinese nurse in a coronavirus-hit hospital in Henan Province gives her sobbing daughter an 'air hug.' #coronavirus."

A Chinese nurse in a coronavirus-hit hospital in Henan Province gives her sobbing daughter an "air hug." #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/mNZ5SFcPYk — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) February 4, 2020

The nurse is seen extending her arms in the air to console her daughter, who is sobbing uncontrollably. In the moving video, the nurse can be seen wearing protective clothing, a facemask and stands several metres away from her daughter as the young girl cries and says: "Mum, I really miss you."

In response, the mother replies, "Mum misses you too, let me give you a hug," before reaching out and miming a cuddle. When the girl asks if her mother can "come home sooner", she tells her that she is "fighting a monster" and as soon as the virus is defeated, "mum will be home".

Video goes viral

As the video went viral, social media got flooded with reactions from people. From getting emotional to sharing their own experiences, people posted many reactions.

A user wrote, "This is so painful. May God help the Chinese win this monster. Kudos to the nurse."

Another wrote, "Touchy...I am afraid of the extinction of human races by such viruses if not cured properly. Wish you all get well soon."

A post read, "Watching this video brought tears to my eyes. All these families have a hard time. But this is not permanent. I hope everything goes well soon."

"I was just like the little one when my mum was on the frontline fighting SARS as a doctor 17 years ago," read another post.

A user remarked, "I can't help but cry when I see this scene. It's not easy for frontline medical staff to be dedicated."