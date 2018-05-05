What does a kid do when his parents scold him? Cry, sulk or throw tantrums?

But, a boy in China had quite a bizarre, and rather extreme reaction.

The 12-year-old apparently thought it was a good idea to go sleep on a window ledge after being scolded by his father. The incident happened on April, 2.

A video showing firefighters rescuing the boy has now emerged on social media platforms in China.

In the video, the 12-year-old is seen wearing yellow pajamas, laying down with his arms crossed on the ledge of the dangerously high window in the building where he lives with his family in Jiangkou county, Guizhou province.

In the video, a voice is heard saying, "His dad is back, maybe he will come down and sleep inside."

You can watch the video here.

In a similar incident last year, a three-year-old kid was seen dangling from a fourth-floor window of a residential building in China until a neighbor climbed up to the third-floor window to hold the girl till she was rescued. The heroic man put his own life at risk to save the little girl. The incident took place in China's Xiaogan City.