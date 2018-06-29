CCTV footage unearthed the dreadful accident of a chartered plane which got crashed in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area on Thursday. Construction work was going on where the chartered plane crashed. Five persons including two pilots, two Aircraft Maintenance Engineers on board and one person on ground died in the crash as per Directorate General of Civil Aviation. Yesterday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also visited the accident site.
Watch: CCTV footage of chartered plane crash
