Bobby Deol is basking in the success of the recently released film Animal. Ranbir Kapoor is the protagonist in the film. But it was Lord Bobby's (lovingly called by fans) mere screen presence of 15 minutes in the film as an antagonist that screen ablaze. For the uninitiated, Bobby essays the role of Abrar in the film. He and Ranbir are estranged cousins in the film.

Bobby won the hearts of fans and critics with his nerve-wracking, never-before-seen monster-like avatar. Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has crossed Rs 700 crore worldwide and will soon be entering the Rs 1000 crore club.

Bobby Deol papped after the success of Animal

Bobby Deol who is spotted at the airport as well as at various events, often greets fans and paparazzi with folded hands. In one of the clips, Bobby Deol was seen getting emotional after receiving an overwhelming response for his role. His humble and down-to-earth nature has often been loved by netizens.

Bobby Deol pushes a fan while walking towards the airport hurriedly

However, a clip has gone viral that shows Bobby pushing a fan. A paparazzi page on December 14, 2023, shared a video of Bobby Deol at the airport. He was seemingly rushing and walking hurriedly to reach his desired destination. The clip further shows Bobby pushing a fan who came right in front of him. However, Bobby didn't stop and walked away.

Netizens were quick to judge and comment. They slammed Bobby for being rude and disrespectful towards the fan.

A user mentioned, "Now I get the answer to why he didn't get more chances in the film. This kind of attitude people never entertain." (sic)

Another mentioned, "Whatever...I guess one should stay humble, he has got back in form after a major downfall. This is what ascertains whether you continue to excel or drop down..."

The third one said, "Fans are nothing for them..." (sic)

The other part of the aforementioned video is not available on the internet.

There could be a reason that Bobby was in a hurry and didn't realise what happened. But social media trolls don't spare anyone, and schooled Bobby for his attitude.

Bobby's airport look!

The actor opted for a rugged sweater, which he paired with black pants, and rounded off his look with glares.

Apart from his impeccable acting prowess and Bobby playing a mute villain, Abrar's entry song, Jamal Kudu, has gone viral on social media. Every other social media user is making an Instagram reel on the song. Bobby's hook step in the film, which shows him dancing with a glass of drink on his head and grooving to the song, is one of the most used hook steps on social media.

Amid the massive success of Jamal Kudu T-Series on Wednesday, the full video of the Animal song was released. Taking to its YouTube channel, the music conglomerate posted the over-two-minute-long song showing the entry of Bobby Deol's character Abrar.