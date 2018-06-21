What are the odds against a priest losing his temper? Well, this French clergymen has clearly lost his nerve while baptizing a little baby. A video capturing the priest hitting the baby in the face has gone viral.

In an unbelievable and bizarre incident that shocked the relatives of the baby, they had to literally wrestle the baby away from the priest's grip after he slapped the baby on the face during its baptism.

The baby wouldn't stop crying during the ceremony, but clearly, the priest was not happy and lost his temper. The footage shows an outraged man and woman (probably parents) snatching the baby away from the priest.

At first, the 43-second video which went viral shows the French clergyman conducting the baptism for the baby attempting to comfort the baby in French but then he soon loses his temper towards the unsettling baby and slaps.

The visibly irritated priest raises his voice to be heard over the baby's crying, then seen apparently talking to the baby. The smiling relatives were apparently shocked by the priest's abrupt reaction and quickly snatched the baby away from him.

You can hear the Priest saying 'Calm down, calm down, you must calm down.'