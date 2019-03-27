A traffic police personnel was thrashed by goons, including an autorickshaw driver and his friends in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar on Tuesday, March 26. The police had stopped the auto rickshaw driver for driving on the wrong side of the road.

In a viral video that has been doing round on the internet, a group of men were brutally thrashing police and the onlookers didn't bother to intervene. This is an incident of a complete breakdown of law and order in the state. The driver got agitated because the official was trying to stop him. He called his friends and assaulted the official. The incident took place at Aghoria Bazar Chowk, reported news agency ANI.

The injured police official is undergoing treatment at a hospital nearby. The incident took place in the Kazi Mohammedpur police station limits. The police have registered a case and a search operation has been launched to nab the accused. Further investigation is underway.

OTHER INCIDENTS

Earlier, a similar incident happened in Bihar, in which six Bihar police personnel were thrashed by alleged goons in Nawada district in the first week of March. The cops were in the vicinity to nab a few accused, who had allegedly abducted and raped two girls of Gaya district.

In another similar incident, a man of African origin was brutally thrashed by a mob of locals after he engaged into an altercation with a traffic police personnel in New Delhi. The incident happened earlier this month. The video of this incident went viral on social media.