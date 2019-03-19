Congress president Rahul Gandhi toured Karnataka on Monday, March 18, and held an event in Kalburgi and a town hall with tech entrepreneurs in Manyata Tech Park. While the Congress chief was busy addressing start-up entrepreneurs, a large number of people chanted slogans in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi outside the venue.

In a video shared by the BJP wing of Karnataka, policemen are seen chasing away protesters shouting "Modi, Modi" loudly outside the Manyata Tech Park, where Rahul Gandhi was addressing entrepreneurs. The AICC President's visit to the Manyata Tech Park saw hundreds of the city's techies interact with him and discuss their problems.

Democracy in Danger



Police arrests few techies for raising pro Modi slogans at Manyata tech park in Bengaluru.



This is the real face of democracy in a Cong JDS ruled state. It’s total dictatorship where freedom of choice & expression of citizens is suppressed. pic.twitter.com/5GoQJO2OqI — BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) March 18, 2019

Raising pro-prime minister slogans 'Modi, Modi', the protesters put up placards asking Rahul Gandhi to leave the venue. As the noise intensified, the police tried to clear the area.

The BJP alleged that several protesters, whom they referred to as techies, were taken into custody. The party also condemned the police action and alleged that Congress workers had attacked the protesters. The party also claimed that democracy was in danger in the state.

BJP chief Amit Shah has hit out at the Congress for arresting the youth raising pro-Modi slogans at an event in Karnataka. "Hugs for 'Tukde Tukde' gang and arrest of peaceful youth raising pro-Modi slogans? Where are the champions of 'Free Speech'? Yuvraj of Congress must know 'An era moves in the direction in which the youths move'. Stop intimidating youth of India, which has rejected your brand of politics," Amit Shah tweeted.

"Congress workers attack techies who shouted "Modi Modi" slogans when Rahul Gandhi went to Manyata Tech Park in Bengaluru ..." state BJP general secretary C T Ravi tweeted.

However, the Bengaluru police denied any arrests. "No one has been arrested, only people were dispersed without the use of force," senior police officer Seemanth Kumar Singh tweeted.