Our lives have been taken over by the coronavirus pandemic. We have been struggling for the past three months with the situation of lockdown and quarantine. All of us are hoping that coronavirus ends soon. With each passing day, we are hearing the news of lockdown getting extended. Everything is uncertain at this point in time but predictions do give us a ray of hope and that all we need sometimes. Famous astrologer, Bejan Daruwalla who passed away last evening due to pneumonia had earlier given some predictions on the ongoing coronavirus.

The astrologer had made some predictions about the pandemic.

Here are some of the most striking predictions that he made for the world and the ongoing pandemic. He also revealed how 2021 will be a better place.

On coronavirus

"Coronavirus has come because of the planet Saturn as the planet Saturn is associated with masses, your karma and justice. It is also clearly associated with the common man so Saturn is giving this trouble because today the world has become greedy and only thinking about itself. By May 2020, Saturn will move away from the horoscope of the world so the coronavirus problem will surely finish I request all of you to stay home and stay safe."

How coronavirus will take away all the pain (death)

Both 2020 and 2021 is a connection

2021 will be brighter and bigger than 2020 for India, as both the years are one entity. Patience is the key. India will be tolerant and more powerful once the pandemic ends.