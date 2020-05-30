Renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla passed away on Friday evening at a private hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. He was 89.

The astrologer was put at a ventilator after he complained of breathing difficulties. Daruwalla was admitted to the hospital about a week ago following complaints of breathlessness and pneumonia-like symptoms. His condition deteriorated during the past couple of days and he was kept on ventilator for the last two days. Meanwhile, sources have confirmed that Bejan Daruwalla's funeral and last rites will be held at Dudheswar Crematorium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Bejan Daruwalla's astrological predictions have been keenly followed by thousands of people.

As the most celebrated astrologer breathes his last today, International Business Times India brings to you, ten things you didn't know about famous astrologer Bejan Daruwala

Bejan Daruwalla was a firm believer in lord Ganesha.

Bejan was born on 11th July 1931, as a Zoroastrian, he used to go to agiary and would tie the Parsi sadra and kusti. But got his assurance from Ganesha. Bejan was quoted saying, "Ganesha is my anchor, my protection, my strength. And when I die, I'll go to Ganesha. I'll tell you something, I practice ephemeris and western astrology, I know how to read the code of the planets, and while I can truly predict the fate of countries, I don't know my own destiny. The great lesson of astrology is that you are aware that life itself is change. Accept it, and enjoy it in every possible way." His astrological portal was called 'GaneshaSpeaks'

Family life

His wife is Gooli – a very fine tarot card reader, Son: Nastur – very fine astrologer and adopted son Chirag Ladsaria Daruwalla and daughter Nazreen. Daruwalla was a popular astrologer and had an affinity with celebrities and he himself was also considered to be one.

His favourite celebrities

Actor: Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan

Actress: Karishma Kapoor

Singer: Bhimsen Joshi and Pandit Jasraj whom I consider the living legend in the field of classical music

His famous prediction on Amitabh Bachchan's coming back in power

He had predicted Amitabh Bachchan's return to stardom. "I said in Outlook that from June 2000 Amitabh's lucky period would start and he will have great success," he was quoted as telling Rediff.

Predicted the death of Sanjay Gandhi and the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi

Reports suggest that Daruwalla had predicted the death of Sanjay Gandhi and the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi. "I combine everything. But the final trigger is intuition. For example, I could see the face of V P Singh and not Rajiv Gandhi. So I said that V P Singh would become the prime minister. A lot of things go together in it," he was quoted as telling Rediff in an interview.

He believed in 'telepathy' and 'institution'

In an interview with Rediff, he was quoted saying, "I predicted the earthquake for indiatimes.com as early as April 2000. I also came correct with Tendulkar. I said he would have an ordeal by fire and his father died. He had to come back from the World Cup.

His famous political predictions

Accordingly to Daruwalla's website, he had predicted three Prime Ministers of India. These were: Atal Bihari Bajpayee, Moraji Desai and Narendra Modi.

He predicted an NDA victory in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, stating that "Modi will steal the show".

"Rahul is a Gemini, he is clever, he is smart and he means well for the people. Now, I don't want to compare the two, but I have seen, using seven different methods that Modi will win. According to the Chinese concept, Modi is a tiger and Rahul is a dog. A dog is also good but it always comes below the tiger. So, if I had to compare, I would say Modi is ahead. Rahul is good but Modi is better," news agency ANI had quoted him as saying.

PIL filed against the celebrated astrologer in 2010

In 2010, a Mumbai based NGO, Janhit Manch, had filed a PIL in the Bombay high court against several astrologers including Bejan Daruwala seeking a ban on the practitioners of astrology in the country. However, later in 2011, the PIL was squashed by the HC and had called it baseless.

Daruwala's spiritual connection with Dalai Lama

Daruwalla, says his website, was once asked by the Dalai Lama to put his hand on the Tibetan spiritual leader's head at the India International Centre in Delhi.

His famous principals in life that we shall remember always:

In Bejanji's words: Live, love, and laugh. Keep this as the motto of your life. You will always be happy.

Life's 3 Main Principle:

1. Keep an Open Mind

2. Observe, Observe, Observe

3. Research Quietly & Completely then give the predictions.

Not many know that he was unwell for quite some time and was battling ill-health due to age. contrary to the reports in media he didn't die due to novel coronavirus but passed away due to pneumonia.

May his soul rest in peace!