Saina in Kaira's TV commercialYouTube/Kaira India

We all know her as one of the fiercest competitors on the badminton court. But Saina Nehwal proved that she can demonstrate immense elegance and style when she wants to. In a photo-shoot and advertisement for Kaira India – an ethnic fashion designer company – Saina appeared resplendent in a wide array of costumes crafted by the company.

The TV commercial of Kaira also presents scenes from this very photo-shoot. The Olympic bronze medallist could be seen posing in different dresses with props such as a bouquet and camera. There is one particularly remarkable picture of her posing with a bicycle and hat, looking as classy as anyone could. Interspersed with the poses are shots of her smile which looks effervescent here.

The choice of Saina as a brand ambassador is a clever one by the fashion brand. Most people are used to seeing fashion labels being promoted by actresses and models. By having a highly-successful sportsperson in their commercials, they are reaching out to a wider audience and making the case that you can carry yourself with great style and grace even while having a successful career outside showbiz.

Also, Saina, in these pictures is able to convey the image of a modern woman who is both a hardy athlete and subtly stylish at the same time – one can call it the female version of beauty with brawns. What also adds to Saina's appeal is the fact that she comes from a middle-class Jat family of Haryana. Her story is also one of aspiration, helped by hard-work leading to the realisation of dreams.

All these qualities make her a unique but highly effective choice to promote the new range of ethnic wear the company is launching. In the process, we have seen that the former world no. 1 can give any model a run for her money when it comes to displaying elegance and grace.

Here are the pictures for Kaira India. Take a look

Saina
Kaira Asia
Saina
Kaira Asia
Saina
Kaira Asia
Saina
Kaira Asia
Saina
Kaira Asia
Saina
Kaira Asia
Saina
Kaira Asia
Saina
Kaira Asia
Saina
Kaira Asia
Saina
Kaira Asia