We all know her as one of the fiercest competitors on the badminton court. But Saina Nehwal proved that she can demonstrate immense elegance and style when she wants to. In a photo-shoot and advertisement for Kaira India – an ethnic fashion designer company – Saina appeared resplendent in a wide array of costumes crafted by the company.

The TV commercial of Kaira also presents scenes from this very photo-shoot. The Olympic bronze medallist could be seen posing in different dresses with props such as a bouquet and camera. There is one particularly remarkable picture of her posing with a bicycle and hat, looking as classy as anyone could. Interspersed with the poses are shots of her smile which looks effervescent here.

The choice of Saina as a brand ambassador is a clever one by the fashion brand. Most people are used to seeing fashion labels being promoted by actresses and models. By having a highly-successful sportsperson in their commercials, they are reaching out to a wider audience and making the case that you can carry yourself with great style and grace even while having a successful career outside showbiz.

Also, Saina, in these pictures is able to convey the image of a modern woman who is both a hardy athlete and subtly stylish at the same time – one can call it the female version of beauty with brawns. What also adds to Saina's appeal is the fact that she comes from a middle-class Jat family of Haryana. Her story is also one of aspiration, helped by hard-work leading to the realisation of dreams.

All these qualities make her a unique but highly effective choice to promote the new range of ethnic wear the company is launching. In the process, we have seen that the former world no. 1 can give any model a run for her money when it comes to displaying elegance and grace.

Here are the pictures for Kaira India. Take a look