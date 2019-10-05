Ayushmann Khurrana is now one of the most successful Bollywood actors among the young generation. He has been giving back to back hit movies with some impactful performances.

Ayushmann is one of those actors who proved that star power does not matter now and it is the content that ultimately wins. With back to back hit films like Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Article 15 and latest Dream Girl, the actor is now one of the most bankable stars in the industry.

However, his journey was not an easy one. Ayushmann made his entry into the world of entertainment by popular reality show MTV Roadies. He rose to fame after winning one of the seasons. Now a video of Ayusmann's Roadies audition is doing the rounds on social media.

The video shows a lean and thin Ayushmann being drilled by Raghu and other judges of the show. While Raghu tells him that he is pretending to be someone else, Ayushmann denies it with a charming smile on his face.

At the end, he gets selected on the show, and he eventually comes up as the winner of the title. Watch the throwback video below: