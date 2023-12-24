Arbaaz Khan blushed when asked about his marriage on December 24th at a recently held event. There have been reports of Arbaaz being ready to tie the knot with makeup artist, Shura Khan on December 24. The actor, who attended the Mumbai Police's Umang event on December 23, blushed when paparazzi asked him about it.

There are reports that the wedding will be an intimate affair with only a handful of family members and close friends. The reports state that Arbaaz and Shura met on the sets of 'Patna Shukla'. This comes barely a few months after Arbaaz Khan and Giorgia Andriani confirmed their breakup. Giorgia had revealed that the two of them always knew that it wasn't going to work out. She also added that despite everything the two of them will continue to be friends.

Giorgia on always remaining Arbaaz's friend

"He's (Arbaaz) been so good to me and he has emotionally given me everything I needed at that point in time. I will never stop feeling any good feelings for him. Why would I not be in touch with him?" Giorgia asked in an interview. "When you're in a toxic relationship, then you have to cut someone loose and say, you know, like, I don't want to be with this person. And my relationship was never toxic. So I don't see any point of not being in touch," she added.

When Arbaaz hinted at marriage

The reports of their breakup came out at a time when Arbaaz Khan had hinted at taking the next step in their relationship. "I think we are in that phase of our lives thinking how we would like to take it further. It is too early to talk for me right now (about it)," Arbaaz Khan had once said in an interview.

Arbaaz had also addressed their age difference and said that they feed off one another's energies and it is what keeps their romance alive. He added that the two of them never felt the difference in their ages. He had also said that while theirs could have been a fling or a shot term affair, but they moved past that stage. And were in a position to ask, "What next?"