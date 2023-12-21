Love is in the air, and as wedding season is on, we are seeing couples taking nuptial vows. And what should Bollywood stay away from? After Randeep Hooda, Mukti Mohan, and Parineeti Chopra. One more celebrity is set to get married before the year ends.

Is Arbaaz Khan marrying make-up artist Shura Khan on December 24?

The latest actor reportedly to tie the knot is Salman Khan's brother, director-actor Arbaaz Khan. Yes, you heard that right.

A report in India Today states that Arbaaz Khan has found love again and will be marrying makeup artist Shura Khan on December 24. The intimate wedding will be attended by close family and friends in Mumbai.

How did the duo meet?

The report further states that Arbaaz and Shura met on the sets of his new film, Patna Shukla. Shura is a Bollywood makeup artist.

Arbaaz Khan broke up with Giorgia Andriani

Giorgia spoke to Pinkvilla and confirmed her breakup with Arbaaz. She said, "We were friends, we were like best friends. I will always have feelings for him, I will always do."

She further added, "The relationship that he had with Malaika (Arora) did not come in the way of my relationship with him. What I am now to be called somebody's girlfriend, I don't, I find it very demeaning. We both knew that it wouldn't last forever. It was very different."

Arbaaz and Malaika divorce

Arbaaz Khan was previously married to Malaika Arora. The two announced their separation in March 2016 and officially got divorced on May 11, 2017, 19 years after they got married in 1998.

Meanwhile, Malaika had also spoken about her separation from Arbaaz on her reality show 'Moving In With Malaika'. "We drifted. We were too young. I was very young. I think I also changed. I also wanted different things in life. Somewhere I felt that was missing in my space and I needed to move on. I felt the only way I could do that was if I could actually probably let go of certainties. I think today we are better people. We love and respect each other for the people that we are. We have a child together. So that is something that will never ever change. But I feel we are far better people. Then, I think we were very irritable. Very irritable people. We became angry, negative people," she said.

Malaika is dating Arjun Kapoor

Despite their split, Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan remain dedicated co-parents to their son, Arhaan. Malika Arora is in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor and the two share mushy pictures on social media.

The duo has often professed their love and go on romantic trips with each other. A few months ago, there were reports that Arjun and Malaika had parted ways, but the duo refuted the rumors.

Arbaaz and Sohail host Sunday's Weekend Ka Vaar

Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan are hosting Bigg Boss 17's Sunday's Weekedend Ka Vaar which airs on Colors. Salman Khan hosts Friday and Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar.