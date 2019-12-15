The shoot of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Bhramastra is going on in full swing. A few weeks ago, it was reported that Ranbir and Alia will have a dance number in the film. And the news has come true as the photographs of the couple dancing on the sets in Varanasi went viral on social media yesterday.

In the video, Ranbir is seen wearing a camouflage jacket with a pair of jeans while Alia added a pop of colour to the frame with her bright red kaftan jacket clubbed up with denim jeans and boots. The dance is choreographed by Remo D'Souza.

The leaked footage of their dance sequence is ruling Instagram right now and it's indeed a treat for our eyes.

Check out the footage below:

Ranbir and Alia jetted to Varanasi on Friday in order to shoot the track. Due to heavy rains in the city, their shoot was pushed to the afternoon. The couple then headed to Guleria Ghat and shot for the song on a rooftop.

This is not the first time footage from the sets has been leaked. Ranbir and Alia's Manali shoot pictures too were leaked online.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is the first instalment of the promised trilogy. Besides Ranbir and Alia in the lead, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy as she will be playing an antagonist in the film.

Brahmastra was slated to release in summer 2020.

Looking at the song and dance sequence we are anxiously waiting to see the film!