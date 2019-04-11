Popular south Indian actress Khushbu Sundar (Khushboo/Kushboo) lost her cool and slapped on the face of a Congress party work after he misbehaved with her during a rally in Bangalore on Wednesday. [Scroll to down to see slapping video]

Khushbu Sundar was in Bangalore to campaign for Congress-JDS alliance candidate Rizwan Arshad on April 10. Thousands of the party workers had gathered near the house of Rizwan. The actress came out of his residence along with Rizwan and Shantinagar MLA Nalapad Ahmed Haris and was heading towards the vehicle meant for the rally when the guy misbehaved with her.

A video featuring Khushbu Sundar slapping the guy is creating ripples in the social media. This video does not offer any clarity on the misbehaviour of the guy. But a policeman pushes him back soon after she slapped his face. Both the guy and the police are panicked and one can make out from the facial expressions that they are clueless about what made her lose cool on the occasion.

Minutes after the incident, Khushbu Sundar retweeted the post of Sagay Raj P, who shared the slapping video and wrote, "This is called Kapala Moksha in Kannada. @khushsundar slapped a man who tried to misbehave with her while campaigning for Bengaluru Central Candidate. Even a few lady reporters who are subjected to this kind of harassment should learn from Kushboo. #LokSabhaElections2019"

Talking to media after this rally, Rizwan Arshad said that he spoke to Khushbu Sundar and she said that she slapped him because he misbehaved with her. This kind of incidents is common when thousands of people are gathered. The Congress leader added that he had asked the police to take action against the guy and they have taken into their custody.