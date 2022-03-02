Amitabh Bachchan is back with another power-packed performance in Jhund. And the proof is Aamir Khan getting emotional and teary-eyed at the private screening. Amitabh's Jhund based on football is going to hit the screens on March 4. Directed by Nagraj Manjule, the film is hailed as Bachchan's career-best.

T Series honcho, Bhushan Kumar, shared a video of Aamir Khan after the private screening of the film. The actor got all emotional and teary-eyed. He also said that the film teaches you to unlearn everything one has learnt in the last 20-30 years. He also called the film one of Amitabh Bachchan's career best performances.

"It has happened for the first time that a film has received a standing ovation during a private screening. I don't have words to say. The way you have captured the emotions of girls and boys of India, it's unbelievable. The way the children have worked is unbelievable," he said.

Other times when Aamir got emotional

Jhund has been receiving wide acclaim and applause from critics too. The film seems to have touched a chord with everyone who has watched it, and Aamir Khan is no different. However, this is not the first time when the superstar has got emotional after watching a film. Earlier, Khan had exited the theatre teary-eyed after watching Irfan Khan and Kangana Ranaut starrer Katti Batti and Bajrangi Bhaijan, starring Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.