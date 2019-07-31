A video went viral of an eight-foot-long crocodile was spotted swimming in and later emerging from the open drains along the roads.

The appearance of the reptile caused quite a panic in the tourist resort of Chiplun in Dadar area near Ratnagiri. The incident reportedly took place on Friday, July 26.

It was suspected that the crocodile could have entered the drains during the heavy downpour Ratnagiri received on Friday. The rains caused the flooding of the Vashisht River, which originates in the region.

"This is quite common in this region during the monsoon. We rescued this crocodile safely. Since it had not suffered any injuries, it was released back into the river," Divisional Forest Officer V. K. Surve was quoted as saying by IANS.

Many mistook for the incident to have taken place in suburban Mumbai after reading Dadar but officials were quick to confirm that the location was Ratnagiri and not Mumbai.

"I have been barged with calls... I have said it's the Dadar area of Chiplun and not the Dadar of Mumbai," Surve said.

He added that such incidents are common in the region during the rainy season. "Such spotting of reptiles is not uncommon in the monsoon. Following heavy rainfall, we receive many calls of animals and reptiles rescue," Surve was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Officials from the forest department rescued the crocodile and released it to its natural habitat. Surve reassured that the animal was not harmed in any way during the rescue and release operation.