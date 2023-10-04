Retired Lt General SN 'Tindi' Sharma, the oldest paratrooper (also a Sapper), turned 100 in style. True to his spirit and "josh", the army veteran dances with his wife as the army unit celebrated his birthday in a grand style. The video of the couple dancing adorably has gone viral on social media after Retd. Lt Gen. Satish Dua shared it on X (formerly Twitter).

In the caption, Dua wrote: See the Josh of Lt Gen SN 'Tindi' Sharma, the oldest paratrooper (also a Sapper) when he turned 100. He is the brother of Major Som Nath Sharma, PVC & Gen VN Sharma, former Army Chief. His unit celebrated his birthday in grand style... How's the Josh?"

The video has crossed 100K views in a matter of hours, along with hundreds and thousands of people showering praise and affection for the retired officer and his spirit.

"Great. Long live General and his wife. Great and happiest moment for Kumaon Regiments," on user wrote on X.

"How joyful," said another.

"100 years young?!! How's he jumping and dancing so gracefully?!! Sir I think such clips must also be included in recruitment ads for the forces," opined one user.

— Lt Gen Satish Dua ?? (@TheSatishDua) October 4, 2023

The heartwarming video shows the rare side of army veterans, one that inspires many.