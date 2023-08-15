On the auspicious occasion of the 77th Independence Day, the Indian Army dedicated a bridge to the inhabitants of Danna-the last village situated on the Line of Control in north Kashmir Machhal sector.

According to a Srinagar-based defence spokesperson the bridge was constructed through the assiduous efforts of Indian Army engineers across the Machhal Nullah to connect seven villages situated across the Nullah..

Braving hostile weather conditions in this region, the Army constructed this bridge within a period of just two months to provide relief to the locals as there were no means to cross the Machhal Nullah.

"The bridge is a testament to the Army's commitment to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, be it defending the borders or supporting them towards building a prosperous and peaceful Kashmir", the spokesperson said.

The function to inaugurate the bridge was attended by residents of seven villages who will be benefitted after its construction.

The locals thanked the Army for providing them with a piece of infrastructure that would enable them to send their children to school and facilitate the movements with the sick and the elderly. They also hoped that this will bring tourists to their area, the statement added.

Bridge named after martyr Major Bhagat Singh

The 115feet long bridge has been named Bhagat Bridge in memory of the late Major Bhagat Singh, Veer Chakra, who laid down his life defending this sector in the 1965 war.

Danna Village is also known as Bhagat Village in memory of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. The event was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony signifying the bridge's official opening for use by the villagers.

The bridge was inaugurated by Sep Mian Gul Khan, a ninety-year-old 1971 war veteran and a proud resident of the area, in the presence of Indian Army persons and other local dignitaries.

The spokesperson further said that as the nation is celebrating its 77th Independence Day, the inauguration of the bridge serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by the Indian Army to safeguard the sovereignty and integrity of the nation.

It also reaffirms the Army's dedication to fostering strong bonds with local communities and dedicatedly contributing towards their welfare.