Ajay Bahl's romantic thriller The Lady Killer, starring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar released in theatres on November 3, 2023. However, the fate of the film wasn't as glorious as expected as with limited screens the film bombed at the box office miserably.

The film was set to release on Netflix India. However, the film failed to mint any money.

Do you know how much did the film mint?

According to Sacnilk, the film only made Rs 38,000 at the box office. With this, the film marks the lowest opener for Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

Can you watch it now?

The Lady Killer after a few months have now landed on the official YouTube channel of the production house, T-Series.

On September 2, The Lady Killer became available for streaming on T-Series' YouTube channel. However, to everyone's surprise, the film is freely available for all.

As soon as the news of The Lady Killer streaming on the official YouTube channel went viral, fans started trolling makers and mocked the actors miserably.

A user wrote, "The film broke the record of Dhaakad, to become the most disastrous post-pandemic Bollywood film ever."

Another mentioned, "What a waste of time and money."

The third one commented, "Please see the IMDB rating before watching it."

In a YouTube comment, director Ajay Bahl said that his movie was incomplete and still they released it, "To confirm, yes the movie is incomplete. 30 pages of the 117 page screenplay were never shot. A huge number of connecting scenes, Arjun and Bhumi's entire romance, Bhumi's dependence on alcohol, Ajrun's sense of being trapped and losing everything and having to run from town, his sense of total despair, all these psychological beats are missing. So yes, it's no surprise that the film feels choppy and disjointed and one finds it hard to connect with the characters. The shoot of the Ladykiller was sheer joy with Arjun and Bhumi.They gave their heart and soul to the film. The problem lay elsewhere but that is another story."

Arjun Kapoor had earlier mentioned how emotionally, and mentally taxing the project was for both him and Bhumi. "The Lady Killer is something else. I have given a lot to that film. Mentally and emotionally, it was intense and raw for both of us. It's very real as a love story. That's why I went on vacation afterwards. I shot for about 45 days and needed a break to get out of that space."

Work Front : Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar

Arjun Kapoor will essay the role of an antagonist Danger Lanka in the upcoming film Singham Again.

Bhumi Pednekar will star in two new web series, Daldal and The Royals.