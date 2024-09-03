The trailer launch of The Buckingham Murders was launched in Mumbai on Tuesday. At the press meet, Ektaa Kapoor, Hansal Mehta and Kareena Kapoor Khan graced their presence.

At the event, Ekta Kapoor opted for a white shirt and black flared skirt. Kareena opted for a black blazer pantsuit.

Netizens were unimpressed with Ekta Kapoor's sartorial choices and slammed her for holding her breath to look slimmer during photo ops

A user wrote, "Why can't she hire a stylist...Ekta Kapoor...she can definitely dress up better."

Another mentioned, "Ekta is so conscious about her look ...she was trying to pull her tummy inside haha."

Ekta Kapoor also spoke about sexual harassment and power nexus in the Malayalam film industry.

Ektaa spoke about the safety of women

Ektaa began, "Women and their safety is not just an industry issue. (It is) a workplace issue, and we take this very seriously. Like I said, a lot of women have to now lead, so that a lot of women can now join forces. To that, two female producers coming together to make a film on a crime story which is sorted by a female officer is also a step. At creating some kind of safety and power."

She added, "We have to change the agency from men to women and equalize the agency. A lot of places we need women at the top and running companies. For that a lot of women will also have to take the initiative. The report will come and we will read more about it. But a conscious effort to keep a safe environment for women at any place at work, a big part of it will be women leading professional jobs. I think that has to start happening it is still a very slanted place."

The Buckingham Murders releases in theatres on September 13.