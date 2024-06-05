Days after Sanjeeda Shaikh made some shocking claims on 'demotivating partners' hinting at ex-husband, Aamir Ali has shot back. The Lootere actor has now refrained from reacting to Sanjeeda's statements and has said that washing dirty linen in public is not his class. Aamir also revealed that the two have been separated for the last five years and she could have been talking about someone else as well.

Aamir weighs in

"Not everything that she and I say about one another is about us. We have not been together for nearly five years now. She must have gone through something like that in that period, I guess. Ours is an old story now, which is over. I know what I went through in that separation period and what happened to me," Aamir Ali told News18.

Aamir Ali keeps mum

Aamir further said, "But washing dirty linen in public is not my class. I've never put anyone down and I never will, especially who I have shared a relationship with." Sanjeeda Shaikh, who is receiving a lot of love and applause for her role in Heeramandi, had spoken at length about partners who demotivate. She had not taken any names but people were quick to guess she was probably referring to ex-husband Aamir.

Sanjeeda also thanked her stars for coming out of that marriage and starting afresh. Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh got married in 2012 and it was around 2019 that rumours of trouble in their marital world started making the rounds. The couple reportedly parted ways officially in 2021. The couple welcomed a daughter via surrogacy back in 2018 and named her Ayra Ali.