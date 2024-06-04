Sanjeeda Shaikh is enjoying the love and accolades coming her way after Heeramandi. Sanjeeda played the role of Waheeda, a role that has massively resonated with viewers. The actress had disappeared from the big and small screen for a few years, up until recently. Sanjeeda parted ways with husband, Aamir Ali, in 2021.

What went wrong?

The Heeramandi actress has now hinted at Aamir Ali demotivating her. She has said that its better to be away from such partners who bring you down or tell you that you can't achieve something. "There are men, and there are partners who try to demotivate you, who tell you that you can't do anything. Or they will say you will not be able to do this. It's better to be away from such people," she told Hauterrfly.

Blessed to start all over

"There are phases in every relationship where you are happy, and then there are some when you are not, and then you take a call for your life and that's what I did for myself, because I started loving myself and I started prioritising myself and that is very, very important. I feel I am very lucky (to have emerged from) whatever happened to me. Maybe I felt then that I was the most depressed person," she further said.

Sanjeeda went on to add that she feels blessed to have come out of that and gotten her life back together again. The couple had tied the knot in a grand ceremony back in 2012. The two also have a daughter named Ayra Ali. There were rumours of things not going well between the couple, however, it was only recently that they had lifted the lid over their divorce.