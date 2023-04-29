Sadak 2 actress Chrisann Pereira is finally out of jail after spending close to a month inside the harrowing Sharjah prison. The actress was framed in a drugs case and had drugs planted into her trophy. Though there is no exact date on when she would finally come back to India, the family is relieved that atleast she is out of jail.

Chrisann shares a gratitude note

"Dear Warriors, It took me three weeks and five days to find pen and paper in jail. After I washed my hair with Tide and made coffee using toilet water, I watched Bollywood movies, sometimes with tears in my eyes knowing my ambition brought me here. I sometimes smile at our culture, our movies and the familiar faces on TV. I feel proud to be an Indian and belong to the Indian film industry," she wrote in her thank you note shared through her family.

"You are the real warriors while I am just a pawn in this dirty game played by these 'Mansters'. I am forever grateful to everyone who tweeted and reshared my story to arrest the real criminals facilitating international organised crime. We are a great powerful nation and I cannot wait to return home. Thank you for saving my life and the lives of other innocent people who fell prey to this scam. May justice always prevail," Chrisann further added.

Chrisann was arrested on April 2 after bakery owner Anthony Paul had planted drugs in a trophy and got her framed in the case. Paul has now been arrested by the crime branch along with his associate, Ravi.