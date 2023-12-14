Popular couple in Tinsel Town and Bigg Boss fame Rubina Dilaik, and actor-husband Abhinav Shukla are expecting their first child. Rubina in her YouTube channel's talk show revealed that she is expecting twins. The actor who is soon going to embrace motherhood with actor-husband Abhinav Shukla, has opened up about being accused of getting lip job and cheek upliftment during pregnancy.

On Tuesday (December 12), Rubina shared a vlog on her YouTube channel Kisine Bataya Nahi: The Mamacado Show in which she is seen interacting with actress and newly minted mother Rochelle Rao.

In the video, Rubina and Rochelle candidly spoke about the changes that women's bodies undergo during pregnancy. Rubina revealed that she was accused of going under the knife during her pregnancy. She also revealed that due to online trolls criticising her for undergoing a lip job and cheek upliftment treatment, she was forced to disable the comments section of her social media posts.

On getting lip job and cheek upliftment

Rubina said, "I shouldn't be saying this... People started commenting, 'Look at her, isne apna lip job bhi karwaya hai, cheeks bhi uplift karwaya hai'. (She must have done lip job, cheek upliftment). Arey bhaiya, kuch nahi karaya hai, sujj rahi hoon... how should I tell you. And that becomes more frustrating. I blocked my comments section."

On looking dull

She said, "Suddenly I think skin also starts looking dull, I don't know because my dermatologist, she's like 'because of the hormonal changes you know your skin is just collecting the melatonin and then you just feel like you don't want to you know watch yourself and everything.'

On seeing stretch marks

stretch marks "The day that I saw my stretch marks, I was like 'oh my God, this is not going to go'. Where are these women who are who look so pretty and they are flaunting? I don't want to look in the mirror. I think with our generation, we have to cut that slack with us."

On trolls and negative comments

Rubina Dilaik shared, "Whenever I used to put up a social media, you know post something, I used to get trolled so badly, 'This is not you, you shouldn't be doing, this is what are you teaching pregnant women.' It became so difficult, I was like I am doing what I've been doing since years, my body is used to it and has a certain flexibility. I still can do it and I still like doing it because that's how my personality or my body type is, but I got so trolled and hammered for that thing."

Rochelle Rao and Rubina also said that whatever they have shared is personal and advised pregnant women to not solely rely on internet information regarding pregnancy, stressing that every individual and every pregnancy journey is unique.

Ahead of delivery Rubina Dilaik cuts a yummy cake with family; Abhinav Shukla Caresses Her Baby Bump

On December 13, 2023, Rubina Dilaik took to her Instagram handle and dropped an adorable video. In the video, the soon-to-be daddy, Abhinav can be seen caressing Rubina's baby bump with love. The actor brings a yummy chocolate cake for Rubina. The cake was adorned with red roses, and a text with white cream was written over it, which seemingly reads, "All The Best".

Later, Abhinav and Rubina cut the cake. Sharing the video, Rubina penned, "A Family is What We All Need...Eternally Grateful to my incredible husband @ashukla09, loving parents and my constant cheerleaders @jyotikadilaik @rajatsharma_rj...."

The couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Shimla in 2018. The couple also participated in Bigg Boss 14.