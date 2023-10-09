Deepika Padukone is the latest celeb to unveil Louis Vuitton's latest bag collection - GO-14 MM. With minimalist look and light to no makeup, the ad is shot in Paris' historic cityscape. With light makeup and walking tall, Deepika carries the weight of the brand on her able shoulders and how! The ad, however, has received mixed response.

The positive ones

"The minimal makeup for this GORGEOUS natural beauty is working for this luxury the contrast fits so beautifully. Only one queen after all," wrote a user.

"We want more campaigns with Deepika!" another user wrote.

"I wonder if Deepika and Felix met. It would be such a huge crossover. Louis Vuitton favorites," was one more comment.

"Ruling and how!!!" was another one of the comments.

The ones with a lot of negativity

"Was this shot on a phone?" asked a user.

"Looks effortless in the sense that very less effort was put into the shoot. Zendaya is the only ambassador selling LV right now to the buyers, everyone else looks lost," another user opined.

"She is not looking sharp enough and even the firm doesn't give a fu*k about it," one comment read.

"This is so poorly done," another one of the comments read.