Natasa Stankovic has restored wedding pictures with Hardik Pandya. Natasa had sent social media into a tizzy by deleting pictures of her second wedding with Hardik Pandya a few days back. Fans and followers of the couple had lashed out at the Serbian beauty for not honouring the institution of marriage and several theories between what could have gone wrong started floating on social media.

Restored post

"We celebrated Valentine's Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love," Hardik had written in the social media post, sharing some dreamy pictures from their second wedding ceremony. As soon as Natasa restored the pictures, many were quick to flock back to the post to drop comments.

Social media reactions

"Biggest PR stunt," commented a user. "All this to distract us from MI loss?" another user commented. "She played us all," a social media user wrote. "Just here to check the restored pics," another social media user commented. "Please say those were just rumours," a comment read. "Was that drama all for nothing?" another comment read.

"Why are all these people trying to destroy their marriage lives, as if they don't have any tropics to come with let them live peacefully, they have done so much to the country rather than the politicians, Please love them and let them live peacefully," a person advised. "May you both always be together," another person wrote.

Hardik Pandya recently weighed in on the performance of MI and the last few troubling months for him. He said that her firmly believes in staying in the battle that life throws at one. He added that these are just phases and he would emerge out of it.

"At the same time these things happen; there are good times and bad times, these are phases that come and go. That is fine. I have gone through these phases many times and I will come out of it as well," Hardik told Star Sports.